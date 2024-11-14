Enav SpA Reports Record Air Traffic Growth

Enav SpA (IT:ENAV) has released an update.

Enav SpA reported record air traffic in Italy for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable 10.8% increase in en-route and 10.7% in terminal traffic service units compared to 2023. The company’s consolidated revenues rose by 4.1% to 770.5 million euros, while net profit grew by 3.8% to 89.6 million euros, driven by strong international flight performance. CEO Pasqualino Monti highlighted the company’s solid results and strategic focus on digital transition and international market expansion.

