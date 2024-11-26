News & Insights

Enanta price target lowered to $20 from $26 at Baird

November 26, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Enanta (ENTA) to $20 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the Q4 report was straightforward, and noted they are on the precipice of the crucial RSVPEDs readout in December, which Baird thinks will be the key determinant of zelicapavir’s future potential in RSV.

