Emu NL Prepares for Strategic Shareholder Meeting

Emu NL is preparing for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 2024, where shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on various resolutions, including key management remuneration and share issuances. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions before the deadline to ensure their votes are counted. The meeting will address critical decisions that could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

