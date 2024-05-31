Empiric CEO Joins Brighton Pier Group Board

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC, a leading owner and operator of premium student accommodations, has announced the appointment of its CEO Duncan Garrood as a Non-Executive Director of The Brighton Pier Group PLC. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange since June 2014, operates a portfolio of studio-led accommodations targeted at top-tier universities through its Hello Student platform. Empiric is known for its modern, direct-let properties that cater to the affluent student segment in key UK university cities.

