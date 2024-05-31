News & Insights

Stocks

Empiric CEO Joins Brighton Pier Group Board

May 31, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC, a leading owner and operator of premium student accommodations, has announced the appointment of its CEO Duncan Garrood as a Non-Executive Director of The Brighton Pier Group PLC. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange since June 2014, operates a portfolio of studio-led accommodations targeted at top-tier universities through its Hello Student platform. Empiric is known for its modern, direct-let properties that cater to the affluent student segment in key UK university cities.

For further insights into GB:ESP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.