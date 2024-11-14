News & Insights

Empiric CEO Expands Stake with Share Acquisition

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property’s CEO, Duncan Garrood, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 25,316 ordinary shares through the 2021 SAYE Option Plan. This acquisition boosts his total holdings to 150,438 shares, reflecting a modest yet strategic confidence in the company’s future performance. As a leading provider of premium student accommodation, Empiric continues to attract attention from investors interested in the real estate and education sectors.

