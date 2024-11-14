News & Insights

Emperador Inc. Modernizes By-Laws for Better Governance

November 14, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Emperador Inc. (SG:EMI) has released an update.

Emperador Inc. has approved significant amendments to its by-laws to enhance corporate governance and align with regulatory standards. These changes include provisions for virtual stockholder meetings, electronic communication, and restructuring of board committees. The updates aim to improve operational efficiency and shareholder participation, especially those listed on the Singapore Exchange.

