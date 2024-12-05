News & Insights

EMP Metals Announces Key Shareholder Approvals

December 05, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Rain City Resources, Inc. (TSE:RAIN) has released an update.

EMP Metals Corp. has gained shareholder approval for Tembo Capital Holdings to become a control person, marking a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure. Additionally, the company welcomed Bryden Wright as a new director, enhancing its leadership with his extensive experience in oil exploration.

