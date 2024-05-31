Eminent Gold Welcomes New Communications Head

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSE:EMNT) has released an update.

Eminent Gold Corp. has appointed Michael Bebek as the new Head of Communications, leveraging his 18 years of capital markets experience and strong network to enhance investor relations and support capital raising. Bebek brings his expertise from Haywood Securities and a successful background in junior mining equities, anticipating to contribute to the company’s upcoming drilling projects in Nevada. The company has also granted Bebek 500,000 incentive stock options as part of his compensation package.

