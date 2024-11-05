Emerson reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.48, consensus $1.47

Reports Q1 revenue $, consensus $4.57B. “Emerson (EMR) completed an outstanding fiscal 2024, with strong underlying sales growth, operating leverage, adjusted earnings per share and cash generation. I want to thank our employees around the world for their commitment and passion which were integral to delivering these results. We have done an exceptional job integrating Test & Measurement with $100 million of synergies realized in the first year, and we remain resolute in our focus on executing at a world-class level, guided by our Emerson Management System. Emerson’s leading technology, alignment with secular trends and customer focus provide confidence for continued momentum in fiscal 2025. We have made significant progress on our value-creation roadmap over the past three years, and the strategic actions announced today mark the final phase of our portfolio transformation to an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions. The actions we are taking, combined with our solid fiscal 2024 financial results, demonstrate the benefits and potential of Emerson’s higher growth and higher margin portfolio. We are energized to complete our transformation and continue creating value for shareholders over the near- and long-term,” said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai.

