Emerson price target raised to $140 from $136 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Emerson (EMR) to $140 from $136 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While the “modest” 3% Q4 core adjusted segment EBITA beat and fiscal 2025 guidance positioned 1% above consensus “was certainly helpful,” the bulk of the share rally can be attributed to Emerson’s strategic announcements, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company announced three key strategic actions that will complete its portfolio transformation to an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions. It believes the “new and improved” Emerson is not reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.