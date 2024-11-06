News & Insights

Emerson price target raised to $135 from $128 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea raised the firm’s price target on Emerson (EMR) to $135 from $128 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Portfolio news today marks a critical step toward finalizing a multi-year effort in transforming Emerson to pure-play automation, which the firm thinks can drive a re-rating. Wells adds that operational execution in Q4 remained solid and the outlook for 2025 is encouraging.

