Emerge Commerce Reports Strong Q3 Results

November 28, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Emerge Commerce Ltd (TSE:ECOM) has released an update.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. reported a 10% increase in gross merchandise sales (GMS) for Q3 2024, marking their highest growth rate of the year. The company achieved its second consecutive quarter of positive organic revenue growth, driven by brands like truLOCAL and its golf business. Emerge’s new centralized strategy has improved topline and bottom-line metrics, showcasing enhanced profitability and operational efficiency.

