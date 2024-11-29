Emerald Resources Director Acquires New Options

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.
Emerald Resources NL has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Evans acquiring 300,000 new unlisted options at $4.43 each, expiring in July 2029. This update highlights a strategic move in Evans’ investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.
