Ellomay Capital Unveils Dorad Energy’s Q1 Financials

Ellomay Capital Ltd., a renewable energy company, has published Dorad Energy Ltd.’s financial statements for Q1 2024, reporting unaudited revenues of approximately NIS 610.9 million and an operating profit of around NIS 118.6 million. The results are not indicative of annual performance due to seasonal electricity demand fluctuations and other factors such as tariff changes and the ongoing war in Israel. Ellomay indirectly owns a 9.4% stake in Dorad through a 50% ownership in Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd.

