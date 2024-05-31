News & Insights

Stocks

Elliptic Labs Grants Board Share Options

May 31, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has granted 158,000 share options to its Board of Directors with a strike price of NOK 15.78, as part of its employee, management, and board incentive program. Board members now have the potential to acquire a total of 6,565,476 shares, representing about 5.9% of the diluted share capital. Share options have specific vesting and expiry dates, with provisions for forfeiture if a board member resigns before the vesting period.

For further insights into DE:EIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.