Elliptic Labs Grants Board Share Options

Elliptic Laboratories AS (DE:EIP) has released an update.

Elliptic Labs has granted 158,000 share options to its Board of Directors with a strike price of NOK 15.78, as part of its employee, management, and board incentive program. Board members now have the potential to acquire a total of 6,565,476 shares, representing about 5.9% of the diluted share capital. Share options have specific vesting and expiry dates, with provisions for forfeiture if a board member resigns before the vesting period.

For further insights into DE:EIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.