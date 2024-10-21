News & Insights

Stocks

Elixinol Wellness Reports Strongest Quarter in Four Years

October 21, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has reported its strongest quarter in four years, with customer receipts surpassing $4.1 million, marking a 77% increase in revenue from a year ago. The company’s Australian sales doubled, driven by grocery channel performance and eCommerce growth, while Elixinol USA posted its third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. The acquisition of The Healthy Chef is set to enhance revenue and operational efficiency, aligning with the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:EXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELLXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.