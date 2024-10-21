Elixinol Wellness Reports Strongest Quarter in Four Years

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has reported its strongest quarter in four years, with customer receipts surpassing $4.1 million, marking a 77% increase in revenue from a year ago. The company’s Australian sales doubled, driven by grocery channel performance and eCommerce growth, while Elixinol USA posted its third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. The acquisition of The Healthy Chef is set to enhance revenue and operational efficiency, aligning with the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

