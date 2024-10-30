News & Insights

Elixinol Wellness Completes Share Purchase Plan

October 30, 2024

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (AU:EXL) has released an update.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd successfully completed its Share Purchase Plan, raising approximately $420,000 to support the acquisition of assets from The Healthy Chef Pty Ltd and related companies. The issuance of around 93 million new shares, along with free attaching options, marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy. The new shares will be issued following shareholder approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

