Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP) Posts Breakeven Q1 Earnings

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP reported breakeven earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, flat year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Elite Pharmaceuticals registered revenues of $18.8 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 109.4% year over year.

The revenue uptick primarily resulted from the Elite label products achieving greater sales after 15 months of their launch compared with the prior-year quarter, being the period in which the Elite label was initially launched.

Segment Details

Elite Pharmaceuticals derives revenues from two segments — Manufacturing fees and Licensing fees.

For the quarter under review, revenues from Manufacturing fees were $18.4 million, up 133.2% from the year-ago quarter. This primarily resulted from the strength of Elite label products.

Revenues from Licensing fees during the fiscal first quarter were $0.4 million, down 66.5% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the company’s transitioning away from licensing products to third parties to marketing of the Elite label, which does not result in license fee revenues.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Elite Pharmaceuticals Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross profit surged 78.4% year over year to $8.5 million. The gross margin contracted 783 basis points (bps) to 45.1%.

Adjusted Operating Expenses Analysis

Research and development expenses went up 89.2% year over year to $2.2 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 18.6% year over year to $1.9 million. Total adjusted operating expenses of $4.1 million increased 47.3% year over year.

Profitability

Adjusted operating profit totaled $4.3 million, which rose 123.2% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the fiscal first quarter expanded 143 bps to 23.1%.

In the fiscal first quarter, Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net income was $0.6 million, down 46.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Elite Pharmaceuticals exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash of $8.4 million compared with $7.1 million at the fiscal 2024-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025 was $3.1 million against net cash used in operating activities of $2.7 million a year ago.

Our Take

Elite Pharmaceuticals exited the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with encouraging top-line results and solid revenues from Manufacturing fees. Robust adoption of the Elite label products raises our optimism. The expansion of the adjusted operating margin in the fiscal first quarter bodes well.

However, lower revenues from Licensing fees were discouraging. During the reported quarter, the gross margin contracted, which did not bode well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELTP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.