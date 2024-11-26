Elite Commercial REIT Sells Hilden House for Debt Reduction

Elite Commercial REIT (SG:MXNU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Elite Commercial REIT has agreed to sell Hilden House in Warrington for £3.28 million, a 6% premium over its recent valuation. The proceeds from this sale will be used to reduce the company’s debt. This transaction is not expected to significantly impact Elite UK’s financial performance for the year.
For further insights into SG:MXNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.