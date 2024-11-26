News & Insights

Elite Commercial REIT Sells Hilden House for Debt Reduction

November 26, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Elite Commercial REIT (SG:MXNU) has released an update.

Elite Commercial REIT has agreed to sell Hilden House in Warrington for £3.28 million, a 6% premium over its recent valuation. The proceeds from this sale will be used to reduce the company’s debt. This transaction is not expected to significantly impact Elite UK’s financial performance for the year.

