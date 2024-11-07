Elife Holdings Receives Partial Cash Offer Proposal

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited has received a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer to acquire 5% of its issued shares at HK$0.11 per share, initiated by an offeror and handled by VBG Capital Limited. The company’s board is forming an Independent Board Committee to evaluate the offer and advise shareholders, with further announcements expected as the process unfolds. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the offer’s finalization depends on certain conditions being met.

