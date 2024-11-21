Elife Holdings Launches HK$27 Million Rights Issue

Elife Holdings Limited (HK:0223) has released an update.

Elife Holdings Limited plans to raise approximately HK$27.12 million through a proposed rights issue, offering one new share for every five existing shares at HK$0.10 each. The net proceeds will support brand promotion, supply chain development, and general working capital. This move, not requiring shareholder approval, adheres to compliance with listing rules.

