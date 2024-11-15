News & Insights

Eli Lilly sues to change hospital drug discount payments, WSJ reports

November 15, 2024 — 12:26 pm EST

Eli Lilly (LLY) has filed a lawsuit against the heads of the Department of Health and Human Services and one of its agencies, seeking a court ruling that would allow the company’s plan to tighten the way it provides lucrative drug discounts to hospitals, The Wall Street Journal’s Peter Loftus reports. The suit follows one filed on Tuesday by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that challenged the Health Resources and Services Administration’s rejection of its plan to overhaul how it provides required drug discounts to certain hospitals.

