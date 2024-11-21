News & Insights

E.l.f. Beauty Confident In Its Financial Statements

November 21, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) said Muddy Waters' Short-Seller report is an attempt by a noted short seller to negatively impact e.l.f. Beauty's share price for its own benefit. The company noted that Muddy Waters' assertions do not align with the strong consumption data published by Nielsen and Circana. The company said it is fully confident in its financial statements.

"In particular, in early 2024, for competitive reasons and as permitted by applicable regulations, we filed a request for confidentiality with U.S. Customs and Border Protection with respect to our customs import data. Therefore, import data available to the public after February 6, 2024, does not include a substantial majority of our actual U.S. imports," e.l.f. Beauty stated.

