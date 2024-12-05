Elevation Oncology presents positive Phase 1 results of EO-3021 combination

Elevation Oncology (ELEV) announced new preclinical data demonstrating the combination potential of EO-3021, a Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, with VEGFR2 or PD-1 inhibitors. The data will be presented in a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress 2024 December 11-13 in Geneva. The company expects to initiate dosing in the combination portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021 in Q4. The data show: treatment with EO-3021 and DC101 exhibited statistically superior tumor growth inhibition – TGI – vs. either EO-3021 or DC101 alone, 88.2% in combination vs. 20.1% for EO-3021 and 59.2% for DC101 alone; treatment with EO-3021 and a PD-1 inhibitor exhibited statistically superior TGI compared to treatment with either EO-3021 or a PD-1 inhibitor alone; 92% of mice treated with the combination of EO-3021 and a PD-1 inhibitor achieved a complete response vs. 50% mice treated with EO-3021 monotherapy and 17% mice treated with a PD-1 inhibitor alone. Elevation Oncology expects to initiate dosing in the combination portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, Elevation Oncology continues to enroll patients in the monotherapy dose expansion portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial and expects to report additional monotherapy data in the first half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ELEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.