Elevate Uranium Ltd Secures $25M for Key Projects

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced an addendum to its general meeting notice, affirming the previously planned meeting date and addressing updates on a substantial $25 million placement. The placement involves issuing over 76 million shares to institutional investors, with the second tranche awaiting shareholder approval in December. This strategic move is set to support the company’s growth and advancement of their key projects.

