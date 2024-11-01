News & Insights

Stocks

Elevate Uranium Ltd Secures $25M for Key Projects

November 01, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced an addendum to its general meeting notice, affirming the previously planned meeting date and addressing updates on a substantial $25 million placement. The placement involves issuing over 76 million shares to institutional investors, with the second tranche awaiting shareholder approval in December. This strategic move is set to support the company’s growth and advancement of their key projects.

For further insights into AU:EL8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.