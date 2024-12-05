News & Insights

Eletrobras Engages in Key Governance Negotiations

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) is in active discussions with the Brazilian government and other entities to address key governance issues, including Federal Government representation in the company’s board and divestment from Eletronuclear S.A. The negotiations aim to draft a Settlement Agreement, which will undergo approval by the company’s shareholders and the Federal Supreme Court. Eletrobras continues to keep the market informed about these developments, which could significantly impact its strategic direction and financial structure.

