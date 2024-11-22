ELES Semiconductor Executes Strategic Share Buyback

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.
ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A. has executed a share buyback plan, acquiring 37,000 shares, which is 0.21% of the company’s share capital, at an average price of €1.40 per share. This strategy is part of ELES’ broader goal to diversify its customer base and enhance its testing solutions, supporting growth both through internal market penetration and strategic acquisitions. The company, known for its semiconductor testing solutions, continues to aim for innovation and market expansion, particularly in the automotive and R&D sectors.
