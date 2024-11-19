News & Insights

ELES Partners with Fraunhofer for Semiconductor Innovation

November 19, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA has partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems to enhance semiconductor reliability testing using the innovative RETE methodology. This collaboration aims to establish a European center for testing and reliability verification in Chemnitz, which will leverage advanced test systems and predictive algorithms for more accurate fault analysis. The initiative reflects ELES’s commitment to leading advancements in semiconductor testing technology.

