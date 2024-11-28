El.En. S.p.A. Updates Share Capital Structure

El.En. S.p.A. (IT:ELN) has released an update.

El.En. S.p.A., a key player in the laser market, announced a change in its share capital due to the exercise of stock options, resulting in the issuance of 45,600 new ordinary shares. This adjustment brings the company’s total share capital to 2.6 million euros, with over 80 million ordinary shares. The updated share capital information is now registered with the Florence Business Register.

