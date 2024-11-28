News & Insights

Stocks

El.En. S.p.A. Updates Share Capital Structure

November 28, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

El.En. S.p.A. (IT:ELN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

El.En. S.p.A., a key player in the laser market, announced a change in its share capital due to the exercise of stock options, resulting in the issuance of 45,600 new ordinary shares. This adjustment brings the company’s total share capital to 2.6 million euros, with over 80 million ordinary shares. The updated share capital information is now registered with the Florence Business Register.

For further insights into IT:ELN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.