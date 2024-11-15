News & Insights

El.En. S.p.A. Releases New Company Presentation

November 15, 2024 — 04:19 am EST

El.En. S.p.A. (IT:ELN) has released an update.

El.En. S.p.A., a leader in the laser market and listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has made its latest company presentation available through multiple platforms. The Italian company specializes in manufacturing innovative laser systems for both medical and industrial uses, solidifying its position as a top operator in Europe. Investors can find detailed information about the company’s operations and financials in the presentation.

