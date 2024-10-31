Elementos Limited Sees Major Shareholder Exit

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

JM Financial Group Limited and No Plan B Pty Ltd have ceased to be substantial holders in Elementos Limited as of October 2024. This change was due to on-market trading activities that affected their voting securities. Investors should note this shift in shareholder structure as it may impact the company’s future market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:ELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.