Elementos Limited Sees Major Shareholder Exit

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

JM Financial Group Limited and No Plan B Pty Ltd have ceased to be substantial holders in Elementos Limited as of October 2024. This change was due to on-market trading activities that affected their voting securities. Investors should note this shift in shareholder structure as it may impact the company’s future market dynamics.

