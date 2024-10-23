News & Insights

Elemental Altus Secures Strategic Investment and Expands Portfolio

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties is strengthening its financial position through a strategic private placement with La Mancha, who will maintain its ownership stake by investing C$17.7 million. This move coincides with Elemental Altus’s acquisition of a significant portfolio of gold royalties, expected to increase their 2025 revenue by 25%.

