Elemental Altus Secures Strategic Investment and Expands Portfolio

Elemental Altus Royalties is strengthening its financial position through a strategic private placement with La Mancha, who will maintain its ownership stake by investing C$17.7 million. This move coincides with Elemental Altus’s acquisition of a significant portfolio of gold royalties, expected to increase their 2025 revenue by 25%.

