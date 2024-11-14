Element Fleet downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Element Fleet (ELEEF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$30, down from C$32. Industry headwinds have caused vehicle under management growth to slow more than anticipated and given Element’s strong recent share price run-up and guidance in line with the firm’s expectations, the firm now has less confidence in earnings growth in 2025 exceeding the market’s expectations, the analyst tells investors.

