Electrovaya receives $3.5M order for batteries

Electrovaya (ELVA) has received a purchase order valued at approximately $3.5 million for immediate delivery of its batteries from one of its OEM sales channels. The batteries will be used by a leading Fortune 100 e-commerce company in the United States and Australia for powering material handling electric vehicles in its warehouse operations.

