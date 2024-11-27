Electrovaya Announces Strong Fiscal Outlook for 2025

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.
Electrovaya, a leading lithium-ion battery company, reports promising unaudited FY2024 financial results with a revenue estimate of $44.6 million and a gross margin of 31%. The company expects significant growth in FY2025, driven by high demand from major clients, and recently secured a $50.8 million loan to support its manufacturing expansion.
