Electronic Arts (EA) Announces Details of Its Upcoming Game

Electronic Arts EA and BioWare announced details of the upcoming game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The game is set to launch globally on Oct 31, 2024, on various platforms. Fans can now pre-order the Standard and Deluxe Editions, each offering exclusive in-game cosmetics to enhance the gameplay experience.



In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players will play the role of Rook, a fully-customizable protagonist tasked with uniting a team and confronting corrupt Elven gods. The game features a diverse cast of seven companions, each with unique abilities and backgrounds tied to iconic Dragon Age factions.



Pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition include Blood Dragon Armor sets for the Warrior, Mage and Rogue classes. The Deluxe Edition offers additional cosmetic items like Rook's armor and weapon sets, as well as those for the companions. EA Play Pro members will gain access to the EA Play Pro Edition of the game on the day of launch.



Additionally, the BioWare Gear Store has introduced new merchandise, including Rook’s Coffer, priced at $150. This collector's item features a light-up Lyrium Dagger, a deck of in-game art cards and other unique keepsakes.

EA’s Upcoming Games to Boost Net Bookings

Electronic Arts has a strong slate of upcoming games in the rest of 2024. So far this year, the company has launched EA F1 24 and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Upcoming games are expected to aid the company’s net booking growth in the near term.



For fiscal 2025, Electronic Arts expects net bookings between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion. The company expects revenues in the range of $7.1-$7.5 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 net bookings is pegged at $7.5 billion, indicating a rise of 1% from the prior-year actuals. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $7.61 billion, indicating an increase of 2.43% from the year-ago levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2 per share, which has increased 14 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.74 per share, which has increased 18 cents in the past 30 days.

Upcoming games from EA include EA SPORTS FC 25 and Madden NFL 25, which will be released on Sep 27 and Aug 16, respectively. Its upcoming game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, features engaging storytelling and strategic combat.



Electronic Arts is concentrating on creating new and immersive games with up-to-date technology for gamers.



However, EA faces tough competition in the gaming market from giants like NetEase NTES, Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Roblox RBLX.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.5% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 4.4%. Shares of NTES, TTWO and RBLX lost 3.3%, 9.1% and 11.4%, respectively, in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Although Electronics Arts has been expanding its gaming portfolio, softness in demand for live services and stiff competition are likely to hurt the company’s growth prospects in the near term.



EA is dependent on a few well-known franchises for revenue generation, which does not bode well. The company’s failure to expand its game franchise is a major concern.

