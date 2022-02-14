Electric Vehicle Super Bowl Ads Underscore Surging Market

From a memorable fourth-quarter comeback by the LA Rams to an iconic halftime show replete with hip-hop stars, Super Bowl LVI did not disappoint. Amid the ads that accompany the big game every year, one trend was undeniable: electric vehicles were everywhere.

That may come as no surprise since the electric vehicle market is poised to grow from $163.01 billion in 2020 to $823.75 billion in 2030, a robust 18.2% compound annual growth rate that suggests the future of electric vehicles is bright. And in a market with a lot of buzz, especially surrounding strong personalities like Elon Musk and his company Tesla, it follows that auto manufacturers are willing to invest heavily on star-studded advertisements during the most-watched sporting event in the U.S.

Here’s a round-up of the electric vehicle ads that accompanied Super Bowl LVI, brought to you by Ideal Power.

BMW: Zeus and Hera Kicks Off Super Bowl EV Ads

The first in a series of electric vehicle ads in Super Bowl LVI featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault as Zeus and Hera, who have retired from their lives atop Mount Olympus and moved to Palm Springs.

In the spot, Zeus is repeatedly asked by neighbors to supply electricity for less-than-godly tasks. The whole transition has taken an emotional toll on Zeus, so Hera, ever the good partner, decides to get him a special gift – the all-electric BMW iX.

Polestar: "No Compromises"

Polestar decided to lean into the spirit of competition the Super Bowl fosters, poking fun at competitors like Tesla (“No conquering Mars”) and Volkswagen (“No Dieselgate”) in its spot aptly entitled “No Compromises.”

The ad features sleek images of the Polestar 2 set to electronic tunes reminding the viewer that, yes, this is another electric vehicle advertisement. At this point, still in the first quarter of the game while the Rams led the Bengals 7 to 3, many viewers may have already been wondering if electric vehicles were going to steal the show … and they wouldn’t have been wrong.

Wallbox: #Supercharged Highlights Electric Vehicle Charging

The next EV ad wasn’t focused on an automobile at all. Instead, Wallbox’s advertisement during the second quarter of the game featured its in-home electric vehicle charging unit. Its lead character “Seth T.” describes his fear of electricity after surviving an ordeal in which he was struck by lightning. However, he isn’t afraid of his Wallbox unit, which has allowed him to easily and safely charge his electric vehicle at home.

Wallbox was the sole electric vehicle charger featured in the Super Bowl and, amid the sea of electric vehicle ads, the spot may pay dividends for the company. After all, electric vehicle charging remains one of the pain points for EV owners, even as the U.S. federal government announced $7.5 billion for new EV infrastructure over the next five years.

GM: Silverado EV Pays Homage to The Sopranos in "New Generation"

Fans of The Sopranos, the hit New Jersey-based series from HBO, immediately recognized “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 and a more modern drive up the NJ Turnpike at the start of GM’s ad for its Silverado EV. As the camera pans to the driver, it’s revealed to be none other than Meadow Soprano, played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler in her role as daughter of iconic mob boss Tony Soprano. At the end of her drive, mirroring the path that her fictional father takes in the series, she is met by her brother AJ Soprano, played by Robert Iler. Before embracing Iler, Sigler charges her Silverado EV with a well-placed electric vehicle charger.

Kia: EV6 "Robo Dog"

The next electric vehicle to take the stage was the Kia EV6 with its robot dog spot, in which a cute electric pup traverses the city in search of companionship and perhaps a bit of an extra charge. The ad is set to the soaring tunes of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler and, as the robot dog makes one final leap before powering down, the driver of the EV6 is able to use their portable charger to revive the pup and bring him into the car for the ride of a lifetime.

GM: Doubling Down with "Dr. EV-il"

Not content to air just one ad with its Silverado EV spot, GM returned with a throwback to the Austin Powers film franchise, featuring Mike Myers and Seth Green bickering as father and son Dr. Evil and Scott Evil. Dr. Evil’s criminal organization had taken over the GM headquarters and planned to use the auto manufacturer's electric vehicle platform – which it intends to roll out to 30 EV models by 2030 – for presumably nefarious purposes.

This final EV ad of Super Bowl LVI was a 90-second spot, capping off the tidal wave of EV commercials, as a lengthy reminder that change is coming to the automobile industry, which is finally making a push to reach more motorists. The timing couldn’t be better, given the federal government’s recent announcement that it will subsidize the construction of much-needed EV infrastructure to alleviate drivers’ range anxiety and make charging up a lot easier. If the Super Bowl ads are any indication, 2022 could be the year we see electric vehicles get the supercharge they need to reach mass adoption.

