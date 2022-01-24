The Future of Electric Vehicles in the Era of Rising Oil Prices

As with all good technologies, there comes a point when purchasing the alternative makes no sense. Consider cell phones in the last decade, color televisions in the 1970s, and even petrol cars in the early twentieth century. It is hard to predict the timeframe of these shifts, but when they occur, the entire world changes. The 2020s appear to be the decade of electric vehicles.

Today, plug-in automobiles account for less than one-tenth of 1% of the worldwide car market. They're rare on most roads and yet cost considerably more than comparable gasoline vehicles. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance stated last year that EVs will not have a meaningful influence for another 50 years – certainly not in his lifetime.

But here is what we do know:

Rising oil prices can hasten climate action by speeding up the transition to electric vehicles.

Tesla, Chevrolet, and Nissan intend to start offering long-range electric vehicles in the $30,000 price range within the next several years. Other automakers and innovative technology firms are investing billions of dollars in dozens of different models. By 2021, some of these will be less expensive and perform much better than gasoline versions. The target would be to replicate Tesla's Model S's success, which presently outsells its rivals in the large luxury class in the United States. The question then is, how much oil demand will these cars displace?

Can oil prices be the cause of the increase in electric vehicles?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil prices, which have risen by two-thirds this year to a peak of $77 a barrel, could rise even more, causing market volatility, unless major oil producers produce more barrels.

U.S. drivers are now facing record-breaking high prices to fill up their tanks owing to increased oil market prices. While pricing at these levels may enhance the electrification of the transportation sector and contribute to the advancement of energy transitions. As a result, the lower cost of operating an electric vehicle may inspire more people to make the changeover sooner than expected, bolstering efforts to reduce transportation-related emissions.

If prices continue to rise in the coming years, regulators, manufacturers, and consumers are likely to shift to all-electric vehicles far more quickly, leading to a permanent loss of oil usage.

How Saudi Arabia factors in to electric vehicle adoption

Since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, Saudi Arabia has managed to make the decisions as far as oil prices are concerned, by controlling and manipulating supply. All major oil price swings in recent times can be linked to changes in Saudi Arabian production levels.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest crude oil supplier and the most powerful member of OPEC. It is also the world's largest crude oil exporter. When the Saudi oil supply is reduced, oil prices rise sharply, and when Saudi oil production is increased, oil prices fall sharply.

The United States is aiming to reorient its energy relationship with major Middle East OPEC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, which has the lowest barrel production costs in the world.

How COVID-19 has driven adoption of electric vehicles

In the era of COVID-19, a tipping point has been reached in green awareness and environmental concerns — for many decades a peripheral issue that falls behind more practical issues such as price and range — currently ranks as the clear number-one impact on EV buyers. This move has had such an impact that, rather than requiring discounts and financial assistance to take the EV plunge, many potential buyers are now willing to pay extra to join the green driving club.

The environmental factor may increasingly be viewed as the primary "soft" advantage of EV ownership. But that doesn't mean that the old "hard" EV stumbling blocks — cost, range, and charging infrastructure — have been completely overcome.

Following COVID-19, more buyers than ever are convinced of the environmental benefits of EV purchase and are eager to join the party. The beneficiaries will be those who can provide their enrolment on the most affordable, user-friendly, and comforting terms.

Some consumers are simply more ahead in their acceptance of the benefits of the EV than others. For the other, they point to a knowledge gap that has to be filled. Electric vehicles may have higher initial expenses than other vehicles, but they have significantly lower operational obligations: they have such a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). But as the widespread availability of leasing and private contract purchase deals demonstrates, TCO has not been well understood by customers.

