Electric Vehicle News Update – February 2022

This month, there’s a lot to be excited about for electric vehicle investors, including a big funding package announced by the U.S. federal government, a round-up of the most cost-effective EVs on the market today, and volatile oil prices encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

U.S. announces $5 billion electric vehicle charging funding plan

The U.S. federal government announced a plan to earmark $5 billion over five years to help states fund the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations. The plan, entitled the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program ,comes as part of a larger $7.5 billion spending package to build out additional electric vehicle infrastructure. It is designed to reduce “range anxiety” amongst electric vehicle drivers and spur more widespread adoption.

“We’re not going to go electric fast enough if we don’t have the ability to eliminate range anxiety for people and to be able to have them plug in wherever they live, wherever they work, wherever they want to head,” said Jennifer Granholm, U.S. energy secretary, in a speech on Thursday, February 10.

For states to be entitled to the federal funds, they must submit their infrastructure plans for electric vehicle charging grids and stations to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by August 1. Ultimate approval for these plans will be determined by the Federal Highway Administration by September 30.

The guidelines for the remaining $2.5 billion in approved funding for electric vehicle infrastructure are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Report identifies most cost-effective EVs on the market

InsideEVs, an electric vehicle publication, recently published a report on the most cost-effective electric vehicles on the market in early 2022. The electric vehicles in the top spot remain largely unchanged from the publication’s previous report in September 2021, showing that some of the most efficient EVs on the market have serious staying power when it comes to keeping costs down. Amid an inflationary economy, that makes them not only good for the environment but also the motorists' wallets.

The top 10 most cost-effective EVs on the market, according to the InsideEVs report, are:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV: MSRP $31,995 – $124 price per mile of EPA range

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric: MSRP $27,685 – $136 price per mile of EPA range ($107 after tax credit)

MSRP $27,685 – $136 price per mile of EPA range ($107 after tax credit) 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV: MSRP $33,995 – $138 price per mile of EPA range

MSRP $33,995 – $138 price per mile of EPA range 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18”: MSRP $52,190 – $146 price per mile of EPA range

MSRP $52,190 – $146 price per mile of EPA range 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh): MSRP $25,875 – $148 price per mile of EPA range ($114 after tax credit)

MSRP $25,875 – $148 price per mile of EPA range ($114 after tax credit) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19”: MSRP $37,375 – $156 price per mile of EPA range ($131 after tax credit)

MSRP $37,375 – $156 price per mile of EPA range ($131 after tax credit) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19”: MSRP $39,625 – $157 price per mile of EPA range ($132 after tax credit)

MSRP $39,625 – $157 price per mile of EPA range ($132 after tax credit) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19”: MSRP $40,715 – $161 price per mile of EPA range

MSRP $40,715 – $161 price per mile of EPA range 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19”: MSRP $39,625 – $169 price per mile of EPA range($145 after tax credit)

MSRP $39,625 – $169 price per mile of EPA range($145 after tax credit) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19”: MSRP $53,690 – $170 price per mile of EPA range

The report is focused on comparing the base prices of EVs with the EPA combined range. It is worth noting the EPA combined range tends to be significantly lower than real-world tests, meaning some of these EVs may be even more cost-effective than the list above suggests. It also accounts for the federal tax credit of $7,500 if an EV is eligible for it, calculating that into the price per mile listed above.

Volatile oil market continues to spur EV adoption

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that oil prices rose on February 11 due to dwindling global oil inventories and spare production capacity by OPEC+ producers, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Although oil prices were set to decline week over week for the first time in nearly two months, prices remain elevated and continue a steady overall increase toward $100 per barrel.

Expectations that post-pandemic reopenings and increased travel would drive demand for oil even higher has strained the market. The rising prices have incentivized increased adoption of electric vehicles by motorists. In fact, 2022 global sales of EVs are projected to surpass 10.5 million automobiles, which would represent an increase of 4 million over 2021 EV sales. In addition to the high price of oil, these sales are driven by improvements in EV technology, including in the automobiles themselves and the charging grids they rely upon.

There may be some relief for rising oil prices if the U.S. and Iran are able to strike a deal regarding the latter’s nuclear program. If a deal is made, sanctions on Iranian oil could be reduced or lifted, allowing the oil producer to help increase global inventory and sell its crude on the international market without restriction.

Electric vehicles continue to enter the mainstream

EVs are no longer the automobile of the future – they are increasingly mainstream. For individual motorists as well as national governments, EVs represent an opportunity to save money and protect the environment, especially as action around climate change becomes increasingly necessary.

For investors, the market opportunity is immense. With more sales than ever slated for 2022 and a growing market expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2026 (up from $260 billion in 2020), EVs are obviously here to stay. As the technology improves with advancements like bidirectional semiconductor devices, access to more charging stations, and improved charging grids, that growth will only continue at a greater pace.

