Elcora Files Financial Statements Amid Trade Order

Elcora Advanced Materials has filed its annual and interim financial statements, progressing towards resolving the Management Cease Trade Order issued by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission. The company aims to restore normal trading for its executives and directors by complying with all necessary regulatory filings.

