Elanco Animal Health Posts Narrower Loss In Q2, Adj. EPS Beats

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter, despite slight improvement in revenue.

The quartely loss was $50 million or $0.10 per share, narrower than loss of $97 per share or $0.20 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.30 per share.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude speciall items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.184 billion from $1.057 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.15 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company expects profit in a range of $314 - $352 million and earnings per share in a range of $0.63 - $0.71. Revenue for the full year is in a range of $4.410 to $4.460 billion, with organic constant currency growth raised to 3% to 4%.

Wall Street projection is for earnings of $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

