El Pollo Loco extends Taco Tuesday offering, adds Apple/Google pay capabilities

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) announces additional measures to offer their customers even greater value and convenience. On October 29, the brand shared they would be offering two tacos for $5 every Tuesday through the end of the year at participating locations, with special deals for Loco Rewards members above and beyond the two-for-$5 Tuesday promotion. The brand announces that their Original Pollo Bowl is also priced at $5 through the end of January. Another way the brand is meeting customer demand is with the addition of Apple and Google Pay options to the Loco Rewards app. Beginning in December, Loco Rewards Members will have the added convenience of these mobile payment options when placing an order. This new feature is a result of customer service requests along with online and social media comments from fans asking for the additional payment method option. The two tacos for $5 promotion is valid every Tuesday through December 31, 2024, at participating locations. The $5 Original Pollo Bowl promotion will run through January 29, 2025, at all El Pollo Loco locations. Apple and Google Pay options are permanent features that will be added to the Loco Rewards loyalty app in December 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.