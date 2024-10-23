Eiffage’s €72 Million Expansion Project in France

Eiffage (FR:FGR) has released an update.

Eiffage, in partnership with Fouchard and Sner, has secured a €72 million contract to expand and renovate the Henri Becquerel cancer treatment center in Rouen, France. Eiffage’s share of the project, which aims to enhance patient experience with sustainable and energy-efficient designs, is valued at €50 million. Construction has commenced with completion expected by 2026, ensuring continuous patient care during the process.

