EHang Holdings Announces $30 Million Share Buyback

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EHang Holdings, a leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, has announced a $30 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company’s confidence in its long-term growth and commitment to shareholder value. The repurchases will be funded from existing cash and operational revenue, allowing EHang to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation while advancing its leadership in pilotless eVTOL solutions.

For further insights into EH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.