EHang Holdings Announces $30 Million Share Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

EHang Holdings, a leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, has announced a $30 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company’s confidence in its long-term growth and commitment to shareholder value. The repurchases will be funded from existing cash and operational revenue, allowing EHang to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation while advancing its leadership in pilotless eVTOL solutions.

