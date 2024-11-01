EGR Exploration Secures $200K Grant for Drilling

EGR Exploration (TSE:EGR) has released an update.

EGR Exploration Ltd. has secured a $200,000 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to support its drilling efforts at the Detour West property. This funding will assist in testing the western extension of the Detour-Fenelon trend, advancing EGR’s gold exploration projects in a promising region.

