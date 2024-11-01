News & Insights

Stocks

EGR Exploration Secures $200K Grant for Drilling

November 01, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EGR Exploration (TSE:EGR) has released an update.

EGR Exploration Ltd. has secured a $200,000 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to support its drilling efforts at the Detour West property. This funding will assist in testing the western extension of the Detour-Fenelon trend, advancing EGR’s gold exploration projects in a promising region.

For further insights into TSE:EGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.