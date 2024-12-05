Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $68 from $63 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $68 from $63 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm believes that the guidance issued at its investor conference is achievable and accounts for growth challenges being faced and potential future catalysts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.