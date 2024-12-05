Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $68 from $63 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $68 from $63 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm believes that the guidance issued at its investor conference is achievable and accounts for growth challenges being faced and potential future catalysts.
