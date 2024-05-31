News & Insights

Edward Spencer Ups Stake in MetalNRG PLC

May 31, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG PLC has notified that Edward Peter John Spencer has crossed a significant threshold, acquiring a 7% stake in the company as of May 28, 2024. This change in shareholding was reported on May 31, marking an increase from the previous notification where Spencer held a 6% share. The notification confirms that Spencer does not control any other undertakings with interests in MetalNRG nor is he controlled by any other person or entity.

