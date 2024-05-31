Edward Spencer Ups Stake in MetalNRG PLC

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG PLC has notified that Edward Peter John Spencer has crossed a significant threshold, acquiring a 7% stake in the company as of May 28, 2024. This change in shareholding was reported on May 31, marking an increase from the previous notification where Spencer held a 6% share. The notification confirms that Spencer does not control any other undertakings with interests in MetalNRG nor is he controlled by any other person or entity.

For further insights into GB:MNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.