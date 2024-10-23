Editas Medicine price target lowered to $9 from $27 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Editas Medicine (EDIT) to $9 from $27 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. With in vivo editing of HSPCs achieved preclinically, the firm thinks Editas’ decision to pivot to in vivo SCD approach while partnering out reni-cel could represent a more effective use of its expertise and resources to create value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EDIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.