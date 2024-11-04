News & Insights

Stocks

Editas Medicine price target lowered to $5 from $8 at RBC Capital

November 04, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Editas Medicine (EDIT) to $5 from $8 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm sees this as an incremental quarter following the strategic pivot recently announced. Recall, Editas is now planning to partner/out-license the lead asset for SCD/BT and focus on the in vivo pipeline. Overall, RBC thinks partnering SCD/BT is the right strategic decision in the context of a slow uptake so far for the class, but remains on the sideline awaiting further progress on the in vivo pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.