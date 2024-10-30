Edison Spa Boosts EBITDA with Renewables and Gas

Edison Spa (IT:EDNR) has released an update.

Edison Spa reported a strong operational performance for the first nine months of 2024, driven by renewable energy, gas portfolio optimization, and increased energy sales, achieving a 13.3% rise in EBITDA to 1.4 billion euros. However, net profit decreased to 403 million euros due to provisions for territorial regeneration activities. Despite a reduction in sales revenues due to lower commodity prices, the company has maintained a positive financial standing with a credit balance of 52 million euros.

